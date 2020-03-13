ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,213 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 211,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,434. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

