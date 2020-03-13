ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,668 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

RJF traded up $11.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,365. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

