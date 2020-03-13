ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,854 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,067. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

