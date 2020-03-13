ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,291 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 2,530,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

