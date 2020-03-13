ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 152.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 3,912,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

