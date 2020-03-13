ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

