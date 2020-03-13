ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,063. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,793. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

