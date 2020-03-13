ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,447. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.