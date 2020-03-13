ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $10.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 1,645,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,547. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

