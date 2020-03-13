ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

AZO traded up $34.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,012.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,127.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $938.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.