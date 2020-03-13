ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 6,845,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,502. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

