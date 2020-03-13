ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,469. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

