ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,735,000 after acquiring an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

