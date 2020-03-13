ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leidos by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $24,455,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 1,806,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

