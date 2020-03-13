ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 286.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 4,184,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

