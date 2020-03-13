ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 502.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

