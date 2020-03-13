ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,637,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.