ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 614.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 493,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE NOV traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 6,455,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,255. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.