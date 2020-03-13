ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

PPL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $27.42. 10,496,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,024. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

