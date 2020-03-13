ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

INFO traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

