ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.31. 1,570,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,279. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

