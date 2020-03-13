ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Stephens cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 5,556,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,869. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

