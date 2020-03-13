ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 10,687,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,623,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

