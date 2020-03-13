ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,788 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GrubHub worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in GrubHub by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRUB traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 3,440,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

