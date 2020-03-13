ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,816 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $53.25. 4,280,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

