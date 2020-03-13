ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 13,992 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INVH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 6,201,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,730. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.