ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 16,244 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,249,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.