ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 42,060 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 57.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 7,057,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

