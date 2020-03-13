ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,049 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of WU traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 19,809,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

