ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 2,363,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

