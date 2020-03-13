ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 3,999,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.