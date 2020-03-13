ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 11,768,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.