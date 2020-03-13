ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 52,395 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 9,000,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

