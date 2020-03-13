ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,817. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

