Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

