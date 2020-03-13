Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

PLX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 89,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,281. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

