Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43,449.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,594 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $24,008,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $12,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

