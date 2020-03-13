Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 107,801 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

