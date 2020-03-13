PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Insider Purchases A$17,232.00 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider Brian Austin bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,232.00 ($12,221.28).

Shares of PSI traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$2.45 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 583,001 shares. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.92. The firm has a market cap of $665.31 million and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

