PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of PTC worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of PTC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. 1,522,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

