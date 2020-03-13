Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $9.83 on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,777. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $201.19 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

