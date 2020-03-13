PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded up $6.09 on Friday, hitting $50.34. 1,909,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.