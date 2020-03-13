Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Cfra increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after buying an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

