QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) Insider Purchases A$20,791.26 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins purchased 1,696 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.26 ($8.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,791.26 ($14,745.58).

Shares of QBE stock traded up A$0.49 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$10.72 ($7.60). 10,978,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$13.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$12.92. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. QBE Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$11.22 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$15.19 ($10.77).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

