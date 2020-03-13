Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of QBCRF traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

