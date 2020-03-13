Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QES traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 32,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,614. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

