R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Albert Rene Zimmerli Purchases 9,871 Shares

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 1,240,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,721 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

