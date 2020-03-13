RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Update

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NYSE:RMED traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,704. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.47. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.36% and a negative net margin of 791.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

