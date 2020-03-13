Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Invests $29.63 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 20.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 679,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,102. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

