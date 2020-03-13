Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,921,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 321,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,946,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,901,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of SU stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

